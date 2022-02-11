openbase logo
Best Vanilla Python MongoDB Libraries

pymongo

PyMongo - the Python driver for MongoDB

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

mongoengine

A Python Object-Document-Mapper for working with MongoDB

MIT
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago