Best Vanilla Python MongoDB Libraries
pymongo
PyMongo - the Python driver for MongoDB
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
mongoengine
A Python Object-Document-Mapper for working with MongoDB
MIT
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
