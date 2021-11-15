openbase logo
4 Best Vanilla Python Map Reduce Libraries

pyspark

Apache Spark - A unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
GitHub Stars
31.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dum

dumbo

Python module that allows one to easily write and run Hadoop programs.

Apache Software License
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago

mrjob

Run MapReduce jobs on Hadoop or Amazon Web Services

Apache
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

DPark

Python clone of Spark, a MapReduce alike framework in Python

BSD License
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago