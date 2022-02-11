Categories
10 Best Vanilla Python Machine Learning Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
Keras
Deep Learning for humans
MIT
GitHub Stars
53.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
scikit-learn
scikit-learn: machine learning in Python
new BSD
GitHub Stars
47.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tensorflow-gpu
An Open Source Machine Learning Framework for Everyone
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
163K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
torch
Tensors and Dynamic neural networks in Python with strong GPU acceleration
BSD-3
GitHub Stars
52.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ray
An open source framework that provides a simple, universal API for building distributed applications. Ray is packaged with RLlib, a scalable reinforcement learning library, and Tune, a scalable hyperparameter tuning library.
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
19.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
pyspark
Apache Spark - A unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
GitHub Stars
31.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
MindsDB
In-Database Machine Learning
GPL-3.0
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
h2o
H2O is an Open Source, Distributed, Fast & Scalable Machine Learning Platform: Deep Learning, Gradient Boosting (GBM) & XGBoost, Random Forest, Generalized Linear Modeling (GLM with Elastic Net), K-Means, PCA, Generalized Additive Models (GAM), RuleFit, Support Vector Machine (SVM), Stacked Ensembles, Automatic Machine Learning (AutoML), etc.
Apache v2
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
xgboost
Scalable, Portable and Distributed Gradient Boosting (GBDT, GBRT or GBM) Library, for Python, R, Java, Scala, C++ and more. Runs on single machine, Hadoop, Spark, Dask, Flink and DataFlow
Apache-2.0
GitHub Stars
22.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
mxnet
Lightweight, Portable, Flexible Distributed/Mobile Deep Learning with Dynamic, Mutation-aware Dataflow Dep Scheduler; for Python, R, Julia, Scala, Go, Javascript and more
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
19.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
gym
A toolkit for developing and comparing reinforcement learning algorithms.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
25.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
albumentations
Fast image augmentation library and an easy-to-use wrapper around other libraries. Documentation: https://albumentations.ai/docs/ Paper about the library: https://www.mdpi.com/2078-2489/11/2/125
MIT
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
lea
learnergy
💡 Learnergy is a Python library for energy-based machine learning models.
GPL-3.0
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
tl
torch-lucent
Lucid library adapted for PyTorch
Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
fr
face-recognition
The world's simplest facial recognition api for Python and the command line
MIT license
GitHub Stars
42.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
ser
SerpentAI
Game Agent Development Kit. Helping you create AIs / Bots to play any game you own!
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
neu
neupy
NeuPy is a Python library for Artificial Neural Networks and Deep Learning.
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vp
vowpal_porpoise
lightweight python wrapper for vowpal wabbit
BSD
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ns
neural-style
PyTorch implementation of neural style transfer algorithm
Unknown
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
nupic
Numenta Platform for Intelligent Computing is an implementation of Hierarchical Temporal Memory (HTM), a theory of intelligence based strictly on the neuroscience of the neocortex.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
