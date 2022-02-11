openbase logo
9 Best Vanilla Python Logging Libraries

structlog

Structured Logging for Python

1.9K
0
4d ago

sentry-sdk

The new Python SDK for Sentry.io

1.1K
0
3d ago
1Easy to Use
1Performant
eliot

Eliot: the logging system that tells you *why* it happened

946
0
2mos ago
loguru

Python logging made (stupidly) simple

10.2K
0
5mos ago
daiquiri

Python library to easily setup basic logging functionality

327
0
6mos ago
logzero

Robust and effective logging for Python 2 and 3.

1K
0
1yr ago
sentry

A realtime logging and aggregation server.

0
Logbook

A logging replacement for Python

0
raven

Raven is the legacy Python client for Sentry (getsentry.com) — replaced by sentry-python

1.7K
0
1yr ago