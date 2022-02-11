Categories
9 Best Vanilla Python Logging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
str
structlog
Structured Logging for Python
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago
sentry-sdk
The new Python SDK for Sentry.io
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
eli
eliot
Eliot: the logging system that tells you *why* it happened
Save
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
946
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
log
loguru
Python logging made (stupidly) simple
Save
MIT license
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
dai
daiquiri
Python library to easily setup basic logging functionality
Save
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
log
logzero
Robust and effective logging for Python 2 and 3.
Save
MIT license
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
sen
sentry
A realtime logging and aggregation server.
Save
BSL-1.1
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
log
Logbook
A logging replacement for Python
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
raven
Raven is the legacy Python client for Sentry (getsentry.com) — replaced by sentry-python
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
