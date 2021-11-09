openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Vanilla Python Keyboard Events Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

key

keyboard

Hook and simulate global keyboard events on Windows and Linux.

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

PyUserInput

A module for cross-platform control of the mouse and keyboard in python that is simple to install and use.

http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.html
GitHub Stars
473
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago