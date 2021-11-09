Categories
Best Vanilla Python Keyboard Events Libraries
key
keyboard
Hook and simulate global keyboard events on Windows and Linux.
MIT
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
PyUserInput
A module for cross-platform control of the mouse and keyboard in python that is simple to install and use.
http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.html
GitHub Stars
473
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
