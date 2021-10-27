openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Vanilla Python JSON Database Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

tin

tinydb

TinyDB is a lightweight document oriented database optimized for your happiness :)

MIT
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pic

pickleDB

pickleDB is an open source key-value store using Python's json module.

three-clause BSD
GitHub Stars
618
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dbj

dbj

Simple embedded in memory json database

MIT
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago