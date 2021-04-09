Categories
Best Vanilla Python Internationalization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fluent
Python implementation of Project Fluent
Save
APL 2
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
pyi
PyICU
Python extension wrapping the ICU C++ API
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
bab
Babel
Internationalization utilities
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
