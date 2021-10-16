Twisted
Event-driven networking engine written in Python.
Werkzeug
The comprehensive WSGI web application library.
masonite
The Modern And Developer Centric Python Web Framework. Be sure to read the documentation and join the Discord channel for questions: https://discord.gg/TwKeFahmPZ
urllib3
Python HTTP library with thread-safe connection pooling, file post support, user friendly, and more.
httpie
As easy as /aitch-tee-tee-pie/ 🥧 Modern, user-friendly command-line HTTP client for the API era. JSON support, colors, sessions, downloads, plugins & more. https://twitter.com/httpie
httpx
A next generation HTTP client for Python. 🦋
cirrina
cirrina is an opinionated asynchronous web framework based on aiohttp
httplib2
Small, fast HTTP client library for Python. Features persistent connections, cache, and Google App Engine support. Originally written by Joe Gregorio, now supported by community.
CherryPy
CherryPy is a pythonic, object-oriented HTTP framework. https://cherrypy.dev
Unknown
http-prompt
An interactive command-line HTTP and API testing client built on top of HTTPie featuring autocomplete, syntax highlighting, and more. https://twitter.com/httpie
gunicorn
gunicorn 'Green Unicorn' is a WSGI HTTP Server for UNIX, fast clients and sleepy applications.
pyramid
Pyramid - A Python web framework
bjoern
A screamingly fast Python 2/3 WSGI server written in C.
falcon
An unladen web framework for building APIs and app backends.
TurboGears2
Next generation TurboGears
morepath
A micro web-framework with superpowers
bottle
Fast and simple WSGI-framework for small web-applications.
meinheld
High performance asynchronous Python WSGI Web Server
vibora
Fast, asynchronous and sexy Python web framework
uplink
A Declarative HTTP Client for Python.