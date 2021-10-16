openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla Python HTTP Libraries

Twisted

Event-driven networking engine written in Python.

MIT
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

Werkzeug

The comprehensive WSGI web application library.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

masonite

The Modern And Developer Centric Python Web Framework. Be sure to read the documentation and join the Discord channel for questions: https://discord.gg/TwKeFahmPZ

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago

urllib3

Python HTTP library with thread-safe connection pooling, file post support, user friendly, and more.

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant

httpie

As easy as /aitch-tee-tee-pie/ 🥧 Modern, user-friendly command-line HTTP client for the API era. JSON support, colors, sessions, downloads, plugins & more. https://twitter.com/httpie

BSD
GitHub Stars
52.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

httpx

A next generation HTTP client for Python. 🦋

BSD
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cir

cirrina

cirrina is an opinionated asynchronous web framework based on aiohttp

LGPL
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

httplib2

Small, fast HTTP client library for Python. Features persistent connections, cache, and Google App Engine support. Originally written by Joe Gregorio, now supported by community.

MIT
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

CherryPy

CherryPy is a pythonic, object-oriented HTTP framework. https://cherrypy.dev

Unknown
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago

http-prompt

An interactive command-line HTTP and API testing client built on top of HTTPie featuring autocomplete, syntax highlighting, and more. https://twitter.com/httpie

MIT
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
gun

gunicorn

gunicorn 'Green Unicorn' is a WSGI HTTP Server for UNIX, fast clients and sleepy applications.

MIT
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago

pyramid

Pyramid - A Python web framework

BSD-derived (Repoze)
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
bjo

bjoern

A screamingly fast Python 2/3 WSGI server written in C.

2-clause BSD
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
fal

falcon

An unladen web framework for building APIs and app backends.

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
tur

TurboGears2

Next generation TurboGears

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mor

morepath

A micro web-framework with superpowers

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
bot

bottle

Fast and simple WSGI-framework for small web-applications.

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mei

meinheld

High performance asynchronous Python WSGI Web Server

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vib

vibora

Fast, asynchronous and sexy Python web framework

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
upl

uplink

A Declarative HTTP Client for Python.

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit