Best Vanilla Python HTML Parser Libraries

sel

selectolax

Python binding to Modest and Lexbor engines (fast HTML5 parser with CSS selectors).

MIT license
GitHub Stars
524
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
25d ago
pyq

pyquery

A jquery-like library for python

BSD
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

html5lib

Standards-compliant library for parsing and serializing HTML documents and fragments in Python

MIT License
GitHub Stars
941
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago