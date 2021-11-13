openbase logo
4 Best Vanilla Python GraphQL Libraries

graphene

GraphQL framework for Python

MIT
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge

tartiflette

GraphQL Engine built with Python 3.6+ / asyncio

MIT
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

tartiflette-asgi

ASGI support for the Tartiflette GraphQL engine

MIT
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

tartiflette-aiohttp

tartiflette-aiohttp is a wrapper of aiohttp which includes the Tartiflette GraphQL Engine, do not hesitate to take a look of the Tartiflette project.

MIT
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago