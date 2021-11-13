Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
4 Best Vanilla Python GraphQL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
graphene
GraphQL framework for Python
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
tartiflette
GraphQL Engine built with Python 3.6+ / asyncio
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
tartiflette-asgi
ASGI support for the Tartiflette GraphQL engine
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
tartiflette-aiohttp
tartiflette-aiohttp is a wrapper of aiohttp which includes the Tartiflette GraphQL Engine, do not hesitate to take a look of the Tartiflette project.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package