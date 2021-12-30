openbase logo
9 Best Vanilla Python Functional Programming Libraries

deal

Design by contract for Python. Write bug-free code. Add a few decorators, get static analysis and tests for free.

MIT
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago

more-itertools

More routines for operating on iterables, beyond itertools

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
12d ago

classes

Smart, pythonic, ad-hoc, typed polymorphism for Python

BSD-2-Clause
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
fun

funcy

A fancy and practical functional tools

BSD
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

toolz

A functional standard library for Python.

BSD
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

cytoolz

Cython implementation of Toolz: High performance functional utilities

BSD
GitHub Stars
811
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

effect

effect isolation in Python, to facilitate more purely functional code

MIT
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
fn

fn

Functional programming in Python: implementation of missing features to enjoy FP

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
coc

coconut

Simple, elegant, Pythonic functional programming.

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit