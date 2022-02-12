openbase logo
6 Best Vanilla Python Full-Stack Framework Libraries

Django

The Web framework for perfectionists with deadlines.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
62.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation
3Performant

Flask

The Python micro framework for building web applications.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
57.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
6Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable

masonite

The Modern And Developer Centric Python Web Framework. Be sure to read the documentation and join the Discord channel for questions: https://discord.gg/TwKeFahmPZ

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago

pyramid

Pyramid - A Python web framework

BSD-derived (Repoze)
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
tor

tornado

Tornado is a Python web framework and asynchronous networking library, originally developed at FriendFeed.

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
web

web2py

full-stack framework for rapid development and prototyping of secure database-driven web-based applications, written and programmable in Python.

http://web2py.com/examples/default/license
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit