6 Best Vanilla Python Finance API Libraries

akshare

AKShare is an elegant and simple financial data interface library for Python, built for human beings! 开源财经数据接口库

4.6K
0
2d ago

finmarketpy

Python library for backtesting trading strategies & analyzing financial markets (formerly pythalesians)

2.8K
0
4mos ago
yah

yahooquery

Python wrapper for an unofficial Yahoo Finance API

363
0
1yr ago

pyfolio

Portfolio and risk analytics in Python

4.1K
0
2yrs ago
pyq

pyqiwi

Python client for QIWI payment system

13
0
5yrs ago
zip

zipline

A backtester for financial algorithms.

0
