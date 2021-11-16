Categories
7 Best Vanilla Python Files Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fs
Python's Filesystem abstraction layer
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pp
path.py
Object-oriented file system path manipulation
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
972
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
wat
watchdog
Python library and shell utilities to monitor filesystem events.
Save
Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pm
python-magic
A python wrapper for libmagic
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
tablib
Python Module for Tabular Datasets in XLS, CSV, JSON, YAML, &c.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
uni
Unipath
An object-oriented approach to Python file/directory operations.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
pat
pathlib
Object-oriented filesystem paths
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
