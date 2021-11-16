openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best Vanilla Python Files Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

fs

Python's Filesystem abstraction layer

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pp

path.py

Object-oriented file system path manipulation

Unknown
GitHub Stars
972
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
wat

watchdog

Python library and shell utilities to monitor filesystem events.

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pm

python-magic

A python wrapper for libmagic

MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

tablib

Python Module for Tabular Datasets in XLS, CSV, JSON, YAML, &c.

MIT
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
uni

Unipath

An object-oriented approach to Python file/directory operations.

MIT
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
pat

pathlib

Object-oriented filesystem paths

MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit