Best Vanilla Python Environment Variables Libraries

pi

parse-it

A python library for parsing multiple types of config files, envvars & command line arguments that takes the headache out of setting app configurations.

LGPLv3
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
12d ago
pd

python-dotenv

Get and set values in your .env file in local and production servers. 🎉

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago