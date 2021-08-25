openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla Python Email API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

imb

imbox

Python IMAP for Human beings

MIT
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago

mail-parser

Tokenizer for raw mails

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
sm

salmon-mail

A Python Mail Server

GPLv3
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
yag

yagmail

Send email in Python conveniently for gmail using yagmail

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
pos

postmarker

Python client library for Postmark API

MIT
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago

talon

Mailgun library to extract message quotations and signatures.

APACHE2
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pyz

pyzmail

Python easy mail library, to parse, compose and send emails

LGPL
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mai

mailjet

Mailjet API implementation in Python

BSD
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fla

flanker

Mailgun Parsing Tools

Apache 2
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
lam

lamson

Lamson is a modern Pythonic mail server built like a web application server.

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

marrow.mailer

A light-weight, modular, message representation and mail delivery framework for Python.

MIT
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
env

Envelopes

Mailing for human beings

https://github.com/tomekwojcik/envelopes/blob/master/LICENSE
GitHub Stars
580
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
ip

inbox.py

Python SMTP Server for Humans

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mai

mailer

A module to send email simply in Python

MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit