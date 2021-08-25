Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla Python Email API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
imb
imbox
Python IMAP for Human beings
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
mail-parser
Tokenizer for raw mails
Save
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
sm
salmon-mail
A Python Mail Server
Save
GPLv3
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
yag
yagmail
Send email in Python conveniently for gmail using yagmail
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
pos
postmarker
Python client library for Postmark API
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
talon
Mailgun library to extract message quotations and signatures.
Save
APACHE2
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pyz
pyzmail
Python easy mail library, to parse, compose and send emails
Save
LGPL
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mai
mailjet
Mailjet API implementation in Python
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fla
flanker
Mailgun Parsing Tools
Save
Apache 2
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
lam
lamson
Lamson is a modern Pythonic mail server built like a web application server.
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
marrow.mailer
A light-weight, modular, message representation and mail delivery framework for Python.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
env
Envelopes
Mailing for human beings
Save
https://github.com/tomekwojcik/envelopes/blob/master/LICENSE
GitHub Stars
580
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
ip
inbox.py
Python SMTP Server for Humans
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mai
mailer
A module to send email simply in Python
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package