Best Vanilla Python Discord API Libraries
py-cord
Pycord, a maintained fork of discord.py, is a python wrapper for the Discord API
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
nextcord
A maintained fork of Danny's discord.py
MIT
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dp
discord.py
An API wrapper for Discord written in Python.
MIT
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Abandoned
