openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Vanilla Python Discord API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

py-cord

Pycord, a maintained fork of discord.py, is a python wrapper for the Discord API

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago

nextcord

A maintained fork of Danny's discord.py

MIT
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dp

discord.py

An API wrapper for Discord written in Python.

MIT
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Abandoned