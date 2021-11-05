Categories
10 Best Vanilla Python Debugging Libraries
httpie
As easy as /aitch-tee-tee-pie/ 🥧 Modern, user-friendly command-line HTTP client for the API era. JSON support, colors, sessions, downloads, plugins & more. https://twitter.com/httpie
BSD
GitHub Stars
52.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pud
pudb
Full-screen console debugger for Python
Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cyb
cyberbrain
Python debugging, redefined.
MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
tre
trepan
A gdb-like Python3 Debugger in the Trepan family
GPL3
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ipd
ipdb
Integration of IPython pdb
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
ice
icecream
🍦 Never use print() to debug again.
MIT
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
man
manhole
Debugging manhole for python applications.
BSD 2-Clause License
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pdbpp
pdb++, a drop-in replacement for pdb (the Python debugger)
BSD
GitHub Stars
830
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pye
pyelftools
Parsing ELF and DWARF in Python
Public domain
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
win
winpdb
Fork of the official winpdb with improvements
GNU GPL
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
lpt
lptrace
Trace any Python program, anywhere!
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
680
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pyringe
Debugger capable of attaching to and injecting code into python processes.
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
lab
laboratory
Achieving confident refactoring through experimentation with Python 2.7 & 3.3+
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ps
python-statsd
Python Client for the Etsy NodeJS Statsd Server
BSD
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
wdb
An improbable web debugger through WebSockets
GPLv3
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rp
remote-pdb
Remote vanilla PDB (over TCP sockets).
BSD-2-Clause
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ph
python-hunter
Hunter is a flexible code tracing toolkit.
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
