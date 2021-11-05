openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla Python Debugging Libraries

httpie

As easy as /aitch-tee-tee-pie/ 🥧 Modern, user-friendly command-line HTTP client for the API era. JSON support, colors, sessions, downloads, plugins & more. https://twitter.com/httpie

BSD
GitHub Stars
52.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pud

pudb

Full-screen console debugger for Python

Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cyb

cyberbrain

Python debugging, redefined.

MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
tre

trepan

A gdb-like Python3 Debugger in the Trepan family

GPL3
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ipd

ipdb

Integration of IPython pdb

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
ice

icecream

🍦 Never use print() to debug again.

MIT
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
man

manhole

Debugging manhole for python applications.

BSD 2-Clause License
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago

pdbpp

pdb++, a drop-in replacement for pdb (the Python debugger)

BSD
GitHub Stars
830
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pye

pyelftools

Parsing ELF and DWARF in Python

Public domain
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
win

winpdb

Fork of the official winpdb with improvements

GNU GPL
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
lpt

lptrace

Trace any Python program, anywhere!

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
680
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago

pyringe

Debugger capable of attaching to and injecting code into python processes.

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
lab

laboratory

Achieving confident refactoring through experimentation with Python 2.7 & 3.3+

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ps

python-statsd

Python Client for the Etsy NodeJS Statsd Server

BSD
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago

wdb

An improbable web debugger through WebSockets

GPLv3
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rp

remote-pdb

Remote vanilla PDB (over TCP sockets).

BSD-2-Clause
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ph

python-hunter

Hunter is a flexible code tracing toolkit.

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit