10 Best Vanilla Python Date Libraries

moment

A Python library for dealing with dates

MIT
684
0
1yr ago
4.0/ 5
1
pytz

World timezone definitions, modern and historical

MIT
0
4.0/ 5
1
1Easy to Use

arrow

Better dates & times for Python

Apache 2.0
7.6K
0
3mos ago

python-dateutil

Useful extensions to the standard Python datetime features

Dual License
1.7K
0
4mos ago
pendulum

Python datetimes made easy

MIT
4.6K
0
4mos ago
pytime

PyTime is an easy-use Python module which aims to operate date/time/datetime by string.

MIT
142
0
6mos ago
Delorean

Delorean: Time Travel Made Easy

MIT license
1.8K
0
1yr ago
whenpy

Friendly Python Dates

Copyright (c) 2012, Andy Dirnberger All rights reserved.
187
0
4yrs ago
Chronyk

A Python 3 library for parsing human-written times and dates

MIT
317
0
7yrs ago
udatetime

Fast RFC3339 compliant Python date-time library

Apache 2.0
228
0
4yrs ago
maya

Datetimes for Humans™

MIT
3.3K
0
2yrs ago