10 Best Vanilla Python Data Visualization Libraries

matplotlib

matplotlib: plotting with Python

PSF
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

pandas

Flexible and powerful data analysis / manipulation library for Python, providing labeled data structures similar to R data.frame objects, statistical functions, and much more

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
32.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
sea

seaborn

Statistical data visualization in Python

BSD (3-clause)
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

bokeh

Interactive Data Visualization in the browser, from Python

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago

plotly

The interactive graphing library for Python (includes Plotly Express) ✨

MIT
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago

Cartopy

Cartopy - a cartographic python library with matplotlib support

LGPLv3
GitHub Stars
956
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

bqplot

Plotting library for IPython/Jupyter notebooks

Apache
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago

altair

Declarative statistical visualization library for Python

BSD 3-clause
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7d ago

folium

Python Data. Leaflet.js Maps.

MIT
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago

paramonte

ParaMonte: Plain Powerful Parallel Monte Carlo and MCMC Library for Python, MATLAB, Fortran, C++, C.

License :: OSI Approved :: MIT License
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
dia

diagrams

🎨 Diagram as Code for prototyping cloud system architectures

MIT
GitHub Stars
15.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
plo

plotnine

A grammar of graphics for Python

GPL-2
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
aut

autoviz

Automatically Visualize any dataset, any size with a single line of code. Created by Ram Seshadri. Collaborators Welcome. Permission Granted upon Request.

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9d ago
pyg

pygal

A Python svg graph plotting library

GNU LGPL v3+
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ora

Orange3

Orange, a component-based data mining framework.

GPLv3+
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

ggplot

ggplot port for python

BSD
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pyq

pyqtgraph

Scientific Graphics and GUI Library for Python

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
as

apache-superset

A modern, enterprise-ready business intelligence web application

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vis

vispy

Interactive visualization in Python

(new) BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pyg

pygraphviz

Python interface to Graphviz

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit