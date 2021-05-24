Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Vanilla Python CSS Processor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
css
cssutils
A CSS Cascading Style Sheets library for Python
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
sti
stilus
A Stylus css compiler in Python.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package