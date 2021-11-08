openbase logo
8 Best Vanilla Python Crawler Libraries

Scrapy

Scrapy, a fast high-level web crawling & scraping framework for Python.

BSD
GitHub Stars
42.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
toapi

Every web site provides APIs.

MIT
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
Cola

A high-level distributed crawling framework

Apache 2
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
grab

Web Scraping Framework

MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
robobrowser

Your friendly neighborhood web scraper

MIT
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
pyspider

A Powerful Spider(Web Crawler) System in Python.

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
15.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
newspaper3k

News, full-text, and article metadata extraction in Python 3. Advanced docs:

MIT
GitHub Stars
11.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
haul

An Extensible Image Crawler

GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago