10 Best Vanilla Python Configuration Management Libraries
ansible-core
Ansible is a radically simple IT automation platform that makes your applications and systems easier to deploy and maintain. Automate everything from code deployment to network configuration to cloud management, in a language that approaches plain English, using SSH, with no agents to install on remote systems. https://docs.ansible.com.
GPLv3+
GitHub Stars
52.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
pyi
pyinfra
pyinfra automates infrastructure super fast at massive scale. It can be used for ad-hoc command execution, service deployment, configuration management and more.
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
hydra-core
Hydra is a framework for elegantly configuring complex applications
MIT
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
con
configparser
backport of configparser from Python 3
Unknown
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
pd
python-dotenv
Get and set values in your .env file in local and production servers. 🎉
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cla
classyconf
Declarative and extensible library for configuration & code separation
MIT
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
pd
python-decouple
Strict separation of config from code.
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pro
profig
A straightforward configuration library for Python.
MIT
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
configobj
Python 3+ compatible port of the configobj library
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
259
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
sal
salt
Portable, distributed, remote execution and configuration management system
Apache Software License 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
