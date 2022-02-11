openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla Python Configuration Management Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ansible-core

Ansible is a radically simple IT automation platform that makes your applications and systems easier to deploy and maintain. Automate everything from code deployment to network configuration to cloud management, in a language that approaches plain English, using SSH, with no agents to install on remote systems. https://docs.ansible.com.

GPLv3+
GitHub Stars
52.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
pyi

pyinfra

pyinfra automates infrastructure super fast at massive scale. It can be used for ad-hoc command execution, service deployment, configuration management and more.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

hydra-core

Hydra is a framework for elegantly configuring complex applications

MIT
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
con

configparser

backport of configparser from Python 3

Unknown
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
pd

python-dotenv

Get and set values in your .env file in local and production servers. 🎉

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cla

classyconf

Declarative and extensible library for configuration & code separation

MIT
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
pd

python-decouple

Strict separation of config from code.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pro

profig

A straightforward configuration library for Python.

MIT
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago

configobj

Python 3+ compatible port of the configobj library

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
259
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
sal

salt

Portable, distributed, remote execution and configuration management system

Apache Software License 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit