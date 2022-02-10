openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla Python Computer Vision Libraries

scikit-image

Image processing in Python

Modified BSD
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago

kornia

Open Source Differentiable Computer Vision Library

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1d ago
pyt

pytorchcv

Sandbox for training deep learning networks

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

easyocr

Ready-to-use OCR with 80+ supported languages and all popular writing scripts including Latin, Chinese, Arabic, Devanagari, Cyrillic and etc.

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
13.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

opencv-python

Automated CI toolchain to produce precompiled opencv-python, opencv-python-headless, opencv-contrib-python and opencv-contrib-python-headless packages.

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
pyt

pytesseract

A Python wrapper for Google Tesseract

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
so

scikit-opt

Genetic Algorithm, Particle Swarm Optimization, Simulated Annealing, Ant Colony Optimization Algorithm,Immune Algorithm, Artificial Fish Swarm Algorithm, Differential Evolution and TSP(Traveling salesman)

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
tes

tesserocr

A Python wrapper for the tesseract-ocr API

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
det

detecto

Build fully-functioning computer vision models with PyTorch

Unknown
GitHub Stars
517
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
fr

face-recognition

The world's simplest facial recognition api for Python and the command line

MIT license
GitHub Stars
42.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
nd

neural-dream

PyTorch implementation of DeepDream algorithm

Unknown
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
sim

SimpleCV

THE SIMPLECV REPO HAS MOVED (As of 4/17/13): http://github.com/sightmachine/simplecv

BSD
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago