scikit-image
Image processing in Python
kornia
Open Source Differentiable Computer Vision Library
pytorchcv
Sandbox for training deep learning networks
easyocr
Ready-to-use OCR with 80+ supported languages and all popular writing scripts including Latin, Chinese, Arabic, Devanagari, Cyrillic and etc.
opencv-python
Automated CI toolchain to produce precompiled opencv-python, opencv-python-headless, opencv-contrib-python and opencv-contrib-python-headless packages.
pytesseract
A Python wrapper for Google Tesseract
scikit-opt
Genetic Algorithm, Particle Swarm Optimization, Simulated Annealing, Ant Colony Optimization Algorithm,Immune Algorithm, Artificial Fish Swarm Algorithm, Differential Evolution and TSP(Traveling salesman)
tesserocr
A Python wrapper for the tesseract-ocr API
detecto
Build fully-functioning computer vision models with PyTorch
Unknown
face-recognition
The world's simplest facial recognition api for Python and the command line
neural-dream
PyTorch implementation of DeepDream algorithm
Unknown
SimpleCV
THE SIMPLECV REPO HAS MOVED (As of 4/17/13): http://github.com/sightmachine/simplecv