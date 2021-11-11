openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla Python CLI Libraries

click

Python composable command line interface toolkit

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
11.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
how

howdoi

instant coding answers via the command line

MIT
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

prompt-toolkit

Library for building powerful interactive command line applications in Python

Unknown
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago

copier

Library and command-line utility for rendering projects templates.

MIT
GitHub Stars
431
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
saw

saws

A supercharged AWS command line interface (CLI).

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

cookiecutter

A command-line utility that creates projects from cookiecutters (project templates), e.g. Python package projects, VueJS projects.

BSD
GitHub Stars
15.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
the

thefuck

Magnificent app which corrects your previous console command.

MIT
GitHub Stars
64.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago

litecli

CLI for SQLite Databases with auto-completion and syntax highlighting

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
doi

doitlive

Because sometimes you need to do it live

MIT
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago

fire

Python Fire is a library for automatically generating command line interfaces (CLIs) from absolutely any Python object.

Apache Software License
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
cem

cement

Application Framework for Python

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
inv

invoke

Pythonic task execution

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pgc

pgcli

CLI for Postgres Database. With auto-completion and syntax highlighting.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
per

percol

adds flavor of interactive filtering to the traditional pipe concept of UNIX shell

MIT
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago

kube-shell

Kubernetes shell: An integrated shell for working with the Kubernetes

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cli

cliff

Command Line Interface Formulation Framework

Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
myc

mycli

CLI for MySQL Database. With auto-completion and syntax highlighting.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cut

cutie

Command line User Tools for Input Easification

MIT
GitHub Stars
290
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
try

trypackage

Dead simple CLI tool to try Python packages - It's never been easier! 📦

MIT
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago