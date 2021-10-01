Categories
Best Vanilla Python Barcode Generator Libraries
qrcode
Python QR Code image generator
BSD
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
pb
python-barcode
㊙️ Create standard barcodes with Python. No external dependencies. 100% Organic Python.
MIT
GitHub Stars
288
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
