10 Best Vanilla Python Authentication Libraries

pyj

PyJWT

JSON Web Token implementation in Python

MIT
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pj

python-jose

A JOSE implementation in Python

MIT
GitHub Stars
968
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
aut

Authlib

The ultimate Python library in building OAuth, OpenID Connect clients and servers. JWS,JWE,JWK,JWA,JWT included.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

social-auth-core

Python Social Auth - Core

BSD
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

oauthlib

A generic, spec-compliant, thorough implementation of the OAuth request-signing logic

BSD
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

Authomatic

Simple yet powerful authorization / authentication client library for Python web applications.

MIT
GitHub Stars
978
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
sj

sanic-jwt

Authentication, JWT, and permission scoping for Sanic

MIT
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
pj

python-jwt

Python module for generating and verifying JSON Web Tokens

MIT
GitHub Stars
189
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
oau

oauth2

A fully tested, abstract interface to creating OAuth clients and servers.

MIT License
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago

jose

Python implementation of the Javascript Object Signing and Encryption (JOSE) framework (https://datatracker.ietf.org/wg/jose/charter/)

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
psa

python-social-auth

Social auth made simple

BSD
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
po

python-oauth2

[UNMAINTAINED] OAuth 2.0 provider written in python

Unknown
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago