PyJWT
JSON Web Token implementation in Python
python-jose
A JOSE implementation in Python
Authlib
The ultimate Python library in building OAuth, OpenID Connect clients and servers. JWS,JWE,JWK,JWA,JWT included.
social-auth-core
Python Social Auth - Core
oauthlib
A generic, spec-compliant, thorough implementation of the OAuth request-signing logic
Authomatic
Simple yet powerful authorization / authentication client library for Python web applications.
sanic-jwt
Authentication, JWT, and permission scoping for Sanic
python-jwt
Python module for generating and verifying JSON Web Tokens
oauth2
A fully tested, abstract interface to creating OAuth clients and servers.
jose
Python implementation of the Javascript Object Signing and Encryption (JOSE) framework (https://datatracker.ietf.org/wg/jose/charter/)
python-social-auth
Social auth made simple
python-oauth2
[UNMAINTAINED] OAuth 2.0 provider written in python
Unknown