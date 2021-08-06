Categories
Best Vanilla Python Audio Player Libraries
pla
playsound
Pure Python, cross platform, single function module with no dependencies for playing sounds.
MIT
GitHub Stars
303
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
pya
PyAudio
Bindings for PortAudio v19, the cross-platform audio input/output stream library.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
sim
simpleaudio
A simple audio playback Python extension - cross-platform, asynchronous, dependency-free
MIT
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
