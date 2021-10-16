Categories
10 Best Vanilla Python Async Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
Twisted
Event-driven networking engine written in Python.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
trio
Trio – a friendly Python library for async concurrency and I/O
Save
MIT -or- Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
sanic
Next generation Python web server/framework | Build fast. Run fast.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
15.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7d ago
uvicorn
An ASGI web server, for Python. 🦄
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
cur
curio
Good Curio!
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
daphne
Django Channels HTTP/WebSocket server
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
fap
fapws3
Fast Asynchronous Python Web Server
Save
GPL
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
tor
tornado
Tornado is a Python web framework and asynchronous networking library, originally developed at FriendFeed.
Save
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vib
vibora
Fast, asynchronous and sexy Python web framework
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
asy
asyncio
reference implementation of PEP 3156
Save
PSF
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package