Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
4 Best Vanilla Python Amazon Web Services API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
boto3
AWS SDK for Python
Save
Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
saw
saws
A supercharged AWS command line interface (CLI).
Save
Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
boto
For the latest version of boto, see https://github.com/boto/boto3 -- Python interface to Amazon Web Services
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
gor
gordon
λ Gordon is a tool to create, wire and deploy AWS Lambdas using CloudFormation
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package