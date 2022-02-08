openbase logo
Best Vanilla Python Admin Panel Libraries

jet-bridge

Jet Bridge – Admin Panel Framework for your application

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6d ago
flo

flower

Real-time monitor and web admin for Celery distributed task queue

BSD
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
aje

ajenti

The server administration panel

Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit