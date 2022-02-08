Categories
Best Vanilla Python Admin Panel Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
jet-bridge
Jet Bridge – Admin Panel Framework for your application
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6d ago
flo
flower
Real-time monitor and web admin for Celery distributed task queue
BSD
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
aje
ajenti
The server administration panel
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
