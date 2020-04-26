openbase logo
Best Python XML Parser Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
xmltodict

Python module that makes working with XML feel like you are working with JSON

MIT
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

lxml

The lxml XML toolkit for Python

BSD
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1d ago
xmldataset

xmldataset: xml parsing made easy 🗃️

BSD
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago