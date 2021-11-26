openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best Python WYSIWYG Editor Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

django-tinymce

TinyMCE integration for Django

MIT License
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

django-ckeditor

Django admin CKEditor integration.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago

django-summernote

Simply integrate Summernote editor with Django project.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
854
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dr

django-redactoreditor

Integrates the Redactor Javascript WYSIWYG editor in Django.

CC licence, see LICENSE.txt
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
dwr

django-wysiwyg-redactor

django-wysiwyg-redactor is a lightweight responsive wysiwyg editor for Django

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dw

django-wysiwyg

A Django application for making Django textareas rich text editors. Certainly as a template tag and possibly as a form widget.

MIT
GitHub Stars
467
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago