6 Best Python WYSIWYG Editor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
django-tinymce
TinyMCE integration for Django
MIT License
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-ckeditor
Django admin CKEditor integration.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
django-summernote
Simply integrate Summernote editor with Django project.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
854
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dr
django-redactoreditor
Integrates the Redactor Javascript WYSIWYG editor in Django.
CC licence, see LICENSE.txt
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
dwr
django-wysiwyg-redactor
django-wysiwyg-redactor is a lightweight responsive wysiwyg editor for Django
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dw
django-wysiwyg
A Django application for making Django textareas rich text editors. Certainly as a template tag and possibly as a form widget.
MIT
GitHub Stars
467
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
