10 Best Python Websocket Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
web
websockets
Library for building WebSocket servers and clients in Python
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
uvicorn
An ASGI web server, for Python. 🦄
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
fs
Flask-SocketIO
Socket.IO integration for Flask applications.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
cir
cirrina
cirrina is an opinionated asynchronous web framework based on aiohttp
Save
LGPL
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
channels
Developer-friendly asynchrony for Django
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dwr
django-websocket-redis
Websockets for Django applications using Redis as message queue
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
863
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
daphne
Django Channels HTTP/WebSocket server
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ws4
ws4py
[Project on Hiatus] WebSocket client and server library for Python 2 and 3 as well as PyPy (ws4py 0.5.1)
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
qua
Quart
A Python ASGI web microframework with the same API as Flask
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ds
django-socketio
WebSockets for Django
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dc
django-channels
A Python library for sending notifications to services such as Slack, HipChat, Twitter, and so on.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cro
crossbar
Crossbar.io multi-protocol (WAMP/WebSocket, REST/HTTP, MQTT) application router for microservices.
Save
European Union Public Licence 1.2 (EUPL 1.2)
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
aut
autobahn
WebSocket client & server library, WAMP real-time framework
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
