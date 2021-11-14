openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Python Websocket Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

web

websockets

Library for building WebSocket servers and clients in Python

BSD
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

uvicorn

An ASGI web server, for Python. 🦄

BSD
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
fs

Flask-SocketIO

Socket.IO integration for Flask applications.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
cir

cirrina

cirrina is an opinionated asynchronous web framework based on aiohttp

LGPL
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

channels

Developer-friendly asynchrony for Django

BSD
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dwr

django-websocket-redis

Websockets for Django applications using Redis as message queue

MIT
GitHub Stars
863
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

daphne

Django Channels HTTP/WebSocket server

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ws4

ws4py

[Project on Hiatus] WebSocket client and server library for Python 2 and 3 as well as PyPy (ws4py 0.5.1)

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
qua

Quart

A Python ASGI web microframework with the same API as Flask

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ds

django-socketio

WebSockets for Django

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dc

django-channels

A Python library for sending notifications to services such as Slack, HipChat, Twitter, and so on.

MIT
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cro

crossbar

Crossbar.io multi-protocol (WAMP/WebSocket, REST/HTTP, MQTT) application router for microservices.

European Union Public Licence 1.2 (EUPL 1.2)
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
aut

autobahn

WebSocket client & server library, WAMP real-time framework

MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit