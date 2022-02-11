openbase logo
4 Best Python Video Manipulation Libraries

vid

vidgear

A High-performance cross-platform Video Processing Python framework powerpacked with unique trailblazing features 🔥

Apache License 2.0
2.1K
0
3d ago
fp

ffmpeg-python

Python bindings for FFmpeg - with complex filtering support

Unknown
6.1K
0
1yr ago

scikit-video

Video Processing in Python

BSD
535
0
2yrs ago
mov

moviepy

Video editing with Python

MIT License
0
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable