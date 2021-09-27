openbase logo
Best Python URL Parsing Libraries

fur

furl

🌐 URL parsing and manipulation made easy.

Unlicense
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pur

purl

A simple, immutable URL class with a clean API for interrogation and manipulation.

MIT
GitHub Stars
260
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago