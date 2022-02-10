openbase logo
Best Python Twitter API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
tweepy

Twitter for Python!

MIT
GitHub Stars
8.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
twy

twython

Actively maintained, pure Python wrapper for the Twitter API. Supports both normal and streaming Twitter APIs.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
coo

Schedule Twitter updates with easy

Apache Software License 2.0
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago