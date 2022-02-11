openbase logo
10 Best Python Testing Framework Libraries

pytest

The pytest framework makes it easy to write small tests, yet scales to support complex functional testing

MIT
8.4K
0
3d ago

hypothesis

Hypothesis is a powerful, flexible, and easy to use library for property-based testing.

MPL v2
5.7K
0
14d ago

locust

Scalable user load testing tool written in Python

MIT
18.2K
0
2d ago

schemathesis

A modern API testing tool for web applications built with Open API and GraphQL specifications.

MIT
1.2K
0
4d ago

django-test-migrations

Test django schema and data migrations, including migrations' order and best practices.

MIT
277
0
4d ago

splinter

splinter - python test framework for web applications

BSD
2.5K
0
3mos ago
nox

nox

Flexible test automation for Python

Apache-2.0
657
0
4mos ago

django-test-plus

Useful additions to Django's default TestCase

Unknown
487
0
4mos ago
pya

PyAutoGUI

A cross-platform GUI automation Python module for human beings. Used to programmatically control the mouse & keyboard.

BSD
5.7K
0
5mos ago

pytest-asyncio

Pytest support for asyncio.

Apache 2.0
815
0
4mos ago

djet

Django Extended Tests is set of helpers for easy testing of Django apps.

MIT
76
0
3mos ago
ddr

ddrr

Print request and response headers, body (with pretty-printing), etc.

Unknown
15
0
2mos ago

nose2

The successor to nose, based on unittest2

Unknown
698
0
4mos ago
dj

django-jenkins

Plug and play continuous integration with django and jenkins

LGPL
936
0
5yrs ago

Sixpack

Sixpack is a language-agnostic a/b-testing framework

Copyright (c) 2015, SeatGeek, Inc. All rights reserved. Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met: Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.
1.7K
0
1yr ago
rob

robotframework

Generic automation framework for acceptance testing and robotic process automation (RPA)

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
0
asy

asynctest

Enhance the standard unittest package with features for testing asyncio libraries

Apache 2
293
0
2yrs ago
sla

slash

A Modern Testing Framework for Large-scale Projects

BSD
GitHub Stars
0
pulsar

Event driven concurrent framework for Python

BSD
1.9K
0
4yrs ago
sel

selenium

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
0
behave-django

Behave BDD integration for Django

MIT
170
0
1yr ago
ds

django-shotgun

Test entire Django sites

UNKNOWN
17
0
8yrs ago