6 Best Python Test Runner Libraries

tox

Command line driven CI frontend and development task automation tool.

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

pytest-django

A Django plugin for pytest.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
999
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
green

Green is a clean, colorful, fast python test runner.

MIT
GitHub Stars
716
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago

django-nose

Django test runner using nose

BSD
GitHub Stars
868
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
mamba

The definitive testing tool for Python. Born under the banner of Behavior Driven Development.

MIT/X11
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

django-behave

A Django TestRunner for the Behave BDD module

Unknown
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago