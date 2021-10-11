Categories
6 Best Python Test Runner Libraries
tox
Command line driven CI frontend and development task automation tool.
MIT
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pytest-django
A Django plugin for pytest.
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
999
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
gre
green
Green is a clean, colorful, fast python test runner.
MIT
GitHub Stars
716
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
django-nose
Django test runner using nose
BSD
GitHub Stars
868
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
mam
mamba
The definitive testing tool for Python. Born under the banner of Behavior Driven Development.
MIT/X11
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
django-behave
A Django TestRunner for the Behave BDD module
Unknown
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
