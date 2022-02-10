openbase logo
Best Python Telegram API Libraries

Pyrogram

Elegant, modern and asynchronous Telegram MTProto API framework in Python for users and bots

LGPLv3+
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago

Telethon

Pure Python 3 MTProto API Telegram client library, for bots too!

MIT
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers

python-telegram-bot

We have made you a wrapper you can't refuse

LGPLv3
GitHub Stars
17.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
12d ago