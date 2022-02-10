Categories
Best Python Telegram API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
Pyrogram
Elegant, modern and asynchronous Telegram MTProto API framework in Python for users and bots
LGPLv3+
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago
Telethon
Pure Python 3 MTProto API Telegram client library, for bots too!
MIT
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Responsive Maintainers
python-telegram-bot
We have made you a wrapper you can't refuse
LGPLv3
GitHub Stars
17.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
12d ago
