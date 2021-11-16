Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Python Tags Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
django-taggit
Simple tagging for django
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dth
django-taggit-helpers
Django admin helper classes for django-taggit tags
Save
BSD License
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package