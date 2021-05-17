Categories
8 Best Python String Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ftfy
ftfy
Fixes mojibake and other glitches in Unicode text, after the fact.
MIT
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
textdistance
Compute distance between sequences. 30+ algorithms, pure python implementation, common interface, optional external libs usage.
MIT
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
ps
python-slugify
Returns unicode slugs
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
thefuzz
Fuzzy String Matching in Python
GPLv2
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pl
python-Levenshtein
The Levenshtein Python C extension module contains functions for fast computation of Levenshtein distance and string similarity
GPL
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
unicode-slugify
A slugifier that works in unicode
BSD
GitHub Stars
300
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
as
awesome-slugify
Python flexible slugify function
GNU GPLv3
GitHub Stars
464
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
has
hashids
Implements the hashids algorithm in python. For more information, visit http://hashids.org/
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
