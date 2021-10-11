openbase logo
4 Best Python Standard Library Libraries

bol

boltons

🔩 Like builtins, but boltons. 250+ constructs, recipes, and snippets which extend (and rely on nothing but) the Python standard library. Nothing like Michael Bolton.

BSD
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
asy

asyncio

reference implementation of PEP 3156

PSF
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dat

dataclasses

A backport of the dataclasses module for Python 3.6

Apache
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
mul

multiprocessing

Backport of the multiprocessing package to Python 2.4 and 2.5

BSD Licence
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit