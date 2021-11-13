Categories
10 Best Python SQLite Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
pee
peewee
a small, expressive orm -- supports postgresql, mysql and sqlite
MIT License
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
aps
apsw
Another Python SQLite wrapper
OSI Approved ::
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
orm
An async ORM. 🗃
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
dat
dataset
Easy-to-use data handling for SQL data stores with support for implicit table creation, bulk loading, and transactions.
MIT
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
pydal
A pure Python Database Abstraction Layer
BSD
GitHub Stars
401
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
litecli
CLI for SQLite Databases with auto-completion and syntax highlighting
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pon
pony
Pony Object-Relational Mapper
Apache License Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ora
orator
The Orator ORM provides a simple yet beautiful ActiveRecord implementation.
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sup
supersqlite
A supercharged SQLite library for Python.
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pys
pysqlite
Python DB-API module for SQLite 3.
zlib/libpng license
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
