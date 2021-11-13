openbase logo
10 Best Python SQLite Libraries

pee

peewee

a small, expressive orm -- supports postgresql, mysql and sqlite

MIT License
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
aps

apsw

Another Python SQLite wrapper

OSI Approved ::
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

orm

An async ORM. 🗃

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
dat

dataset

Easy-to-use data handling for SQL data stores with support for implicit table creation, bulk loading, and transactions.

MIT
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago

pydal

A pure Python Database Abstraction Layer

BSD
GitHub Stars
401
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

litecli

CLI for SQLite Databases with auto-completion and syntax highlighting

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pon

pony

Pony Object-Relational Mapper

Apache License Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ora

orator

The Orator ORM provides a simple yet beautiful ActiveRecord implementation.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sup

supersqlite

A supercharged SQLite library for Python.

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pys

pysqlite

Python DB-API module for SQLite 3.

zlib/libpng license
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned