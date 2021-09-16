openbase logo
Best Python Speech-to-Text Libraries

watson-developer-cloud

🐍 Client library to use the IBM Watson services in Python and available in pip as watson-developer-cloud

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
spe

SpeechRecognition

Speech recognition module for Python, supporting several engines and APIs, online and offline.

BSD
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago