5 Best Python Spam Filter Libraries

courlan

Clean, filter and sample URLs to optimize data collection. Includes spam, content type and language filters.

GPLv3+
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-simple-spam-blocker

Simple spam blocker for Django

BSD License
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
spammy

Spam filtering made easy for you

GPLv3
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
django-antispam

Spam protection tools for django applications.

MIT
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dj-spam

Django + Fighting Spam Made Easy

BSD
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago