Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
5 Best Python Spam Filter Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cou
courlan
Clean, filter and sample URLs to optimize data collection. Includes spam, content type and language filters.
Save
GPLv3+
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dss
django-simple-spam-blocker
Simple spam blocker for Django
Save
BSD License
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
spa
spammy
Spam filtering made easy for you
Save
GPLv3
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
da
django-antispam
Spam protection tools for django applications.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ds
dj-spam
Django + Fighting Spam Made Easy
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package