10 Best Python Shopping API Libraries

saleor

A modular, high performance, headless e-commerce platform built with Python, GraphQL, Django, and React.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

shuup

E-Commerce Platform

proprietary
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
django-vendor

Django App Toolkit for selling digital and physical goods online.

MIT license
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago

django-oscar

Domain-driven e-commerce for Django

BSD
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

ShopifyAPI

ShopifyAPI library allows Python developers to programmatically access the admin section of stores

MIT License
GitHub Stars
786
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
longclaw

A shop for Wagtail CMS

MIT
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
Plata

Plata - the lean and mean Django-based Shop

BSD License
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
django-lfs

LFS - Lightning Fast Shop

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Satchmo

The webshop for perfectionists with deadlines.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
django-easycart

A flexible session-based shopping cart application for Django.

MIT
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
django-carton

A simple and lightweight application for shopping carts and wish lists.

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
Cartridge

A Django shopping cart application.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
django-changuito

This is a fork of the fork of django-cart .. It reminds me this quote... http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkpjiohfmQU ... but if you abbandon a project is normal that this happens, many thanks to Bruno and the ppl that contributed on django-cart

LGPL v3
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
satchless

An e-commerce framework

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
django-shop

A RESTful e-commerce framework based on Django

BSD License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
django-cart

Django simple shopping cart solution, with tests :)

GNU v3
GitHub Stars
288
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago