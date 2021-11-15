Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Python Shopping API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
saleor
A modular, high performance, headless e-commerce platform built with Python, GraphQL, Django, and React.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
shuup
E-Commerce Platform
Save
proprietary
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
dv
django-vendor
Django App Toolkit for selling digital and physical goods online.
Save
MIT license
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago
django-oscar
Domain-driven e-commerce for Django
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ShopifyAPI
ShopifyAPI library allows Python developers to programmatically access the admin section of stores
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
786
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
lon
longclaw
A shop for Wagtail CMS
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pla
Plata
Plata - the lean and mean Django-based Shop
Save
BSD License
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dl
django-lfs
LFS - Lightning Fast Shop
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
sat
Satchmo
The webshop for perfectionists with deadlines.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
de
django-easycart
A flexible session-based shopping cart application for Django.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dc
django-carton
A simple and lightweight application for shopping carts and wish lists.
Save
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
car
Cartridge
A Django shopping cart application.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dc
django-changuito
This is a fork of the fork of django-cart .. It reminds me this quote... http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkpjiohfmQU ... but if you abbandon a project is normal that this happens, many thanks to Bruno and the ppl that contributed on django-cart
Save
LGPL v3
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sat
satchless
An e-commerce framework
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ds
django-shop
A RESTful e-commerce framework based on Django
Save
BSD License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dc
django-cart
Django simple shopping cart solution, with tests :)
Save
GNU v3
GitHub Stars
288
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package