5 Best Python Search API Libraries

djangoql

Advanced search language for Django

741
0
18d ago
django-watson

Full-text multi-table search application for Django. Easy to install and use, with good performance.

961
0
3mos ago

search-engine-parser

Lightweight package to query popular search engines and scrape for result titles, links and descriptions

283
0
5mos ago
django-haystack

Pluggable search for Django.

0
djorm-ext-pgfulltext

PostgreSQL full-text search integration with django orm.

247
0
6yrs ago