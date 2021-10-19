Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
7 Best Python RSS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dn
django-newsfeed
A news curator and newsletter subscription package for Django
Save
GNU Public License
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dy
django-yarr
A lightweight customisable RSS reader for Django.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dfr
django-feed-reader
An RSS/Atom/JSONFeed reading + storing library for Django
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
sr
snotra-rss
Wagtail extension for RSS and twitter aggregator feature
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dff
django_filtered_feed
Feeds sans noise.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
dn
django-news
rss feed aggregation with django
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dp
django-planet
🌐 A django planet and feeds (RSS and ATOM) aggregator application for Django
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package