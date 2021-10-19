openbase logo
7 Best Python RSS Libraries

dn

django-newsfeed

A news curator and newsletter subscription package for Django

GNU Public License
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dy

django-yarr

A lightweight customisable RSS reader for Django.

BSD
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dfr

django-feed-reader

An RSS/Atom/JSONFeed reading + storing library for Django

MIT
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
sr

snotra-rss

Wagtail extension for RSS and twitter aggregator feature

Unknown
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dff

django_filtered_feed

Feeds sans noise.

BSD
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
dn

django-news

rss feed aggregation with django

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dp

django-planet

🌐 A django planet and feeds (RSS and ATOM) aggregator application for Django

BSD
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago