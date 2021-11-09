openbase logo
Best Python REPL Libraries

bpython

bpython - A fancy curses interface to the Python interactive interpreter

MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

ptpython

A better Python REPL

Unknown
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
not

notebook

A web-based notebook environment for interactive computing

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit