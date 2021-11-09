Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Python REPL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bpython
bpython - A fancy curses interface to the Python interactive interpreter
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ptpython
A better Python REPL
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
not
notebook
A web-based notebook environment for interactive computing
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package